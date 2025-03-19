Kettering area town and villages left with no water or low pressure after Anglian Water supply disrupted

More than a dozen villages between Kettering, Northampton, Market Harborough and part of Rothwell have had their water supplies disrupted by major outage.

Anglian Water has said the interruption to supplies was in ‘Thorpe Malsor and surrounding areas’ due to a faulty pump on the network.

The estimated restoration of supply has been given as 8pm tonight (Wednesday, March 19).

A statement on Anglian Water’s website said: “We're really sorry but some customers in Thorpe Malsor and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all.

“This is being caused by a problem with one of our pumps that push water around the network.

“We're aiming to have everything fixed by 8pm.”

One Rothwell resident said: “Following news that Anglian Water is about to increase everyone's bills, most of Rothwell is this afternoon either without water or with low water pressure. “In our case so low that our boiler won't work and we also have no hot water.”

To check on your supply and progress on the repair, go to https://www.anglianwater.co.uk/your-local-area/report-an-issue/.