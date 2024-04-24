Kettering animal sanctuary hoping to find forever homes for these five cats and dogs

1 . Gizmo

Gizmo is a 10-month-old beautiful puppy who is looking for his forever home. He had already had three homes before coming to us. He is boisterous as expected from a healthy dog and loves to play with his toys! He walks well on a lead and with other dogs. Gizzy has had a difficult start and is looking for a new couple/person who will continue his training and help him overcome his anxiety. Gizzy tends to bark but soon calms down when reassured. He would like to be an only dog. He loves fuss and cuddling on the sofa. He is not suitable to live with young children as he does get overwhelmed. We are looking for a dedicated and confident home (no cats). Gizmo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed Photo: Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary