Kettering animal sanctuary hoping to find forever homes for these five cats and dogs

A Kettering animal sanctuary is trying to find forever homes for five cats and dogs currently in its care.
It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who have a number of animals hoping to be re-homed.
A spokesman for Redhead Rescues told the Northants Telegraph: “Our beautiful dogs Piglet, Gizmo and Freya and cats Mr Jingles and Taco are currently in foster homes in Northamptonshire who are patiently waiting for their forever homes.”
If you are interested in re-homing any of the cats and dogs that are ready to find their ‘forever humans’ then message the sanctuary’s page at www.facebook.com/RedheadRescues, call Teresa on 07969 723270 or email [email protected].
Scroll down to see pictures and descriptions for each of the cats and dogs which have been provided by Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary
1. Gizmo
Gizmo is a 10-month-old beautiful puppy who is looking for his forever home. He had already had three homes before coming to us. He is boisterous as expected from a healthy dog and loves to play with his toys! He walks well on a lead and with other dogs. Gizzy has had a difficult start and is looking for a new couple/person who will continue his training and help him overcome his anxiety. Gizzy tends to bark but soon calms down when reassured. He would like to be an only dog. He loves fuss and cuddling on the sofa. He is not suitable to live with young children as he does get overwhelmed. We are looking for a dedicated and confident home (no cats). Gizmo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed Photo: Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary
2. Mr Jingles
Introducing the beautiful ginger and white Mr Jingles who is estimated to be around five-years-old. Mr Jingles was sadly abandoned and is looking for a quiet home, where he can gain confidence and trust in his own time. An adult home without too many visitors would suit him best. Mr Jingles is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead, wormed and he's had a dental Photo: Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary
3. Freya
Freya is a 1.5-year-old Pug and fully house trained. She loves to play, is very affectionate, enjoys her walks and is very food orientated. Freya will need an adult only active home with ongoing training, somebody calm/patient and committed. She could live with another dog but it would need to be the perfect match. Freya has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed Photo: Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary
4. Taco
Introducing the beautiful one-year-old Taco. Taco is a little timid so she is looking for a quiet home. Taco is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed Photo: Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary