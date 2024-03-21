Kettering animal sanctuary searching for new home for five-year-old greyhound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Amigo – the five-year-old greyhound hoping to find his forever home soon.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who are really keen to find a new home for Amigo.

Teresa told the Northants Telegraph: “The majestic Amigo is a five-year-old greyhound who is such a sweet loving boy.

"He has such a gentle nature and loves nothing more than giving you cuddles.

"Since we rescued Amigo he has really started to grow into his confidence and come out of his shell, it's been a joy to watch him learn how to play with his toys and he loves his walks.

"Amigo is looking for his forever home with either another quiet and calm dog (of a similar size) or someone that will be home most of the time to help work with his separation anxiety.”

It is advised that Amigo is not re-homed with small dogs, cats or ‘small furries.’

Speaking about the work the sanctuary does, Teresa said: “Our goal is to rescue and re-home all the animals which come through our doors regardless of any health problems they may suffer from.

"All the animals we rescue are placed in foster homes until they can be re-homed, and all costs for their care are paid for by the sanctuary.

"From the time they come to us we ensure expert veterinary care is given to them.”

While Redhead Rescues is trying to find new homes, being able to provide foster care for the animals is really important – but this is one area where they really need more people to come forward.

Teresa said: “We are desperately in need of local foster homes as without fosters we are unable to continue helping animals that are in need of rescuing.”