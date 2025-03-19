Kettering and Wellingborough Santander bank branches saved from total closure but with reduced hours

Kettering and Wellingborough’s Santander bank branches have survived a 95-strong cull of high street closures, but it has been revealed they will soon only open three days a week.

Santander announced the closures and changes to banking hours today (Wednesday, March 19), the result of a major review.

Axed completely will be the Market Harborough branch but Kettering and Wellingborough will retain their High Street and Market Street stores respectively.

A spokesman for Santander said: “We’re making changes to some of our branches. This includes reducing the opening hours of some, converting some to ‘counter free’ and closing others.

“We’ve made this decision off the back of a recent review of our branches. This review looked at where our branches are located, how they’re used and the other local banking options available.

“We last did a major review of our branches in 2021. Since then, many of our customers are choosing to use mobile, online and telephone banking more, and branches less.”

Kettering branch hours will change with customers able to access the High Street counters on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9.30am to 3pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Wellingborough branch hours will change to opening Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 3pm.

A total of 95 branches are set to shut, putting 750 jobs at risk.

Santander’s customers were told: “We’ve put together impact assessments for each of the impacted branches. These provide more details on our review and all the ways you can bank with us. You can get a copy by clicking on your preferred branch further down this page. If you’d like a hard copy, these are available in branch.

“We want to make sure that the right support and cash services are still there for you after these changes.”

Changes to opening hours for Kettering and Wellingborough are due to take place from Monday, June 30, 2025.

Market Harborough’s High Street branch is due to close at 3pm on July 1, 2025.