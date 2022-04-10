Kelmarsh Hall gardens to open for charity

Kelmarsh Hall

Visitors to one of the county’s most elegant country houses will be able to admire the glorious gardens and help raise money for UK charities.

Annually, Kelmarsh Hall & Gardens open their for the National Garden Scheme - this year on Sunday, April 24 – with all proceeds from the garden visits to be donated to the National Garden Scheme’s chosen charities for the year.

Core beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens at Kelmarsh Hall

A spokesman for Kelmarsh Hall said: “Kelmarsh are extremely proud to support such a great cause as the National Garden Scheme.”

The gardens were created in the English ‘country house’ style by Nancy Lancaster, an American socialite who moved to Kelmarsh Hall in the 1920’s.

She is credited with being the originator of ‘shabby chic’ and worked alongside garden designer Norah Lindsay and landscape architect Geoffrey Jellicoe to create the garden.

The National Garden Scheme give visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Guernsey.

The gardens at Kelmarsh Hall

Visitors can purchase tickets as usual, with proceeds donated to the National Garden Scheme.

Kelmarsh Hall Gardens have been described as an ‘almost forgotten jewel found nestled in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside’. The gardens have been designated by English Heritage (Historic England) as Grade II and a garden of national significance. Known for their relaxed charm and ‘haphazard luxuriance’.