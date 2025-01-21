Just two people supported Corby railway station parking charge increase as MP brands process a 'fiasco'

Lee Barron has branded the introduction of higher parking charges at Corby Railway Station a 'fiasco'. Image: NW

Just two people who answered a consultation into a 180 per cent rise in car parking charges were in support of them.

The data also revealed that income from commuters who pay to park in the Station Road facility was already exceeding the council’s running costs before the latest rise.

Last year it cost the council £86,000 to keep the car park open – but income will now be £250,000 per annum.

Corby MP Lee Barron branded the situation a ‘fiasco’.

He said: “The council’s management of this whole process has been a fiasco.”

“To undertake two consultations that reached just 0.072% of the population, and then just 2 people agreeing, shows clearly the proposals and the implementation of this ill-thought-through policy is just not fit for purpose.

“To also read that the increases will lead to £250,000 income for the council, off the back of local people, is just adding insult to injury.”

The FOI requests asked NNC how many people responded to the two consultations on the rail station car park price increases, what the income for the car park was over the past three years, and the costs incurred of running it.

NNC said that the income for the car park, which they own, was £37,551.07 for 2021; £89,654.36 for 2022; and £104,786.00 for 2023.

The running costs for 2021 were £23,346.75; for 2022 £55,591.18; and for 2023 £85,704.13.

Of the two consultations by NNC covering the increases to parking, the first saw 89 responses with two people agreeing with the price rises. The second consultation saw just 56 responses with 2 agreeing.

“While just 0.0026% of local people in Corby and East Northamptonshire wanted the increase in charges, we have also learned that the cost of running the car park increases by around £30,000 every year,” added Mr Barron.

“The recent parking charge increase of 180 per cent would mean that based on income from 2023, the amount raised from local taxpayers in 2025 will be in the region of a quarter of a million pounds.”

“That is not right and it is not fair.” he said.

The changes to parking rates at Corby Train Station Car Park have seen a weekly pass go up from £14 to £30 while a monthly ticket has risen to £100 from £45.

Three months’ parking will now cost £270, up from £120. A pass for the whole year is £1,000, having risen from £390.

NNC leader Jason Smithers said: “We appreciate and understand that many residents and users of the car park would not have wanted to see the price increase. But the changes bring Corby station in line with the lowest priced station parking charges in the area and residents should be assured that we considered all options very carefully before going out to consultation and then implementing the changes, which included revising the proposals to include an off-peak rate.

“At this moment, we cannot confirm the expected income, but residents should be assured that any surplus income is reinvested towards highways repairs and improvements across North Northants, including additional bays at the station carpark.”