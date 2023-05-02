James Acaster backs calls to save KLV as petition tops 10,000 signatures

Kettering comedian James Acaster has backed calls to save a much-loved town leisure and events complex from closure.

More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition to keep the Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) facilities open after last week’s announcement that the Kettering Conference Centre – along with The Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre – would shut on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who run the site say their operational costs have increased significantly and that the venue is ‘no longer financially viable’.

James Acaster has backed called to save the KLV complex

But campaigners believe it can be saved if someone steps in soon and Acaster – who had been booked for four hometown sold-out Lighthouse Theatre shows in August – wants to see it happen.

In a video posted on social media he has called on Kettering Borough Council – which is now defunct having been replaced by North Northamptonshire Council, which leases the site – to save the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I had some shows booked in there for my upcoming tour and was very much looking forward to going back to my hometown of Kettering and performing in a theatre that’s very important to me.

"I grew up and watched that become a venue, become a thriving venue, and it is still profitable to this day so it’s a bit of confusion, a question mark over why it has shut. But some people, some very good people, have started up a petition trying to get the council to save the venue, to step in. And what a wonderful world that would be, if we lived in a world where Kettering Borough Council did that.

"Think about how happy you would make everyone, Kettering Borough Council, if you tried to save the Lighthouse Theatre and they could continue to bring plays and comedy shows and music performances to the people of Kettering, who very much deserve a good night out in a quality venue such as the Lighthouse Theatre.”

The closure decision has left about 80 people at risk of redundancy, theatre shows have been cancelled and gym members have been forced to find a new fitness facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thurston Drive site houses about 3,000 health club members, the National Volleyball Centre, sports groups, the British Judo Council, local theatre groups, dance schools, NHS midwifery, personal trainers, therapists, Kettering Town Council, youth groups, volunteers, religious groups, businesses and more, as well as being a hub for local and national elections and being used for major e-sports events.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) leases KLV from B&Q Farms, an arrangement which was inherited from their predecessor authority, Kettering Borough Council.

The council has a contractual arrangement with Phoenix Leisure, which further sublet KLV to Compass Group Services, which made the closure decision. NNC have said they are reviewing their legal position over the contract arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Kettering Conference Centre said their energy costs have increased by 290 per cent and operational costs have risen over 50 per cent.

They said: “We regret to announce that as a result of the ongoing challenging operating environment Kettering Conference Centre, which includes The Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, will close on May 31, 2023.

"We have explored all possible alternatives and have not taken this decision lightly. Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic, and ongoing conversations with the key stakeholders, our operational costs have increased significantly over the past year.

"Unfortunately, even with the council grant to support the running of the Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are supporting our employees and will do all that we can to identify alternative employment. We will also make sure that customers are provided with full refunds and support they need for booked events or memberships. We would like to express our thanks to the council, local community and all those who have used the venue for their support throughout the years.”

Those who have signed the petition say the town badly needs the venue to remain open.

Leonard Witts said: “This venue is needed for large sporting events and is ideal in the centre of the country, making it reasonable to travel to, with ample parking and facilities. [It] also brings business to hotels and other hospitality venues locally.”

Maria Thomson said: “This is one of the few community assets left in Kettering. A town this size with the borough population needs and deserves to be able to keep such an asset going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad