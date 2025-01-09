'It's your town so let us know' - residents asked how to mark 75th anniversary of Corby becoming a 'New Town'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby Town Council is asking residents how a significant landmark in Corby’s history should be recognised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April 1, 2025, will mark exactly 75 years since Corby was officially designated as a ‘New Town’.

Following the Second World War, a push for new homes across the country was under way, alongside a growing demand for iron and steel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Corby this meant an official plan was actioned for more houses and amenities for steelworkers and their families.

Corby will be marking the 75th anniversary of it becoming a 'New Town' this year

The goal was to complete Corby’s transformation from a village to a modern town with its own identity.

In the decades that followed, Corby’s population grew at least five times over into the tens of thousands.

A unique community emerged shaped by migration, that brought cultural influences not just from Scotland, where many newcomers had originated, but from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby’s industry has changed since 1950, but it is still widely known as a growing town with a strong community spirit.

Corby Town Council wants to commemorate this significant anniversary and is inviting the people of Corby to share their thoughts and ideas on how this should be achieved.

The town council would also love to receive photos or memorabilia of Corby since 1950 that could be shared more widely in recognition of the milestone.

Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Much of the Corby we love now was built on the back of becoming a New Town nearly 75 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The steelworks had become established and the development corporation was formed to build the new extended Corby.

"Within a few years a new town centre was built and new housing and industrial estates and new leisure facilities were provided.

"What are your memories of this? Why not share them and your ideas on how Corby should celebrate the 75th anniversary.”

And Cllr Pengelly added: "It’s your town so let us know.”

If you have memories or photographs you would like to share, get in touch with the council by emailing [email protected], message Corby Town Council on social media or write to Corby Town Council, 4th Floor, Corby Cube, NN17 1QG.