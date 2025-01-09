'It's your town so let us know' - residents asked how to mark 75th anniversary of Corby becoming a 'New Town'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
April 1, 2025, will mark exactly 75 years since Corby was officially designated as a ‘New Town’.
Following the Second World War, a push for new homes across the country was under way, alongside a growing demand for iron and steel.
For Corby this meant an official plan was actioned for more houses and amenities for steelworkers and their families.
The goal was to complete Corby’s transformation from a village to a modern town with its own identity.
In the decades that followed, Corby’s population grew at least five times over into the tens of thousands.
A unique community emerged shaped by migration, that brought cultural influences not just from Scotland, where many newcomers had originated, but from around the world.
Corby’s industry has changed since 1950, but it is still widely known as a growing town with a strong community spirit.
Corby Town Council wants to commemorate this significant anniversary and is inviting the people of Corby to share their thoughts and ideas on how this should be achieved.
The town council would also love to receive photos or memorabilia of Corby since 1950 that could be shared more widely in recognition of the milestone.
Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Much of the Corby we love now was built on the back of becoming a New Town nearly 75 years ago.
"The steelworks had become established and the development corporation was formed to build the new extended Corby.
"Within a few years a new town centre was built and new housing and industrial estates and new leisure facilities were provided.
"What are your memories of this? Why not share them and your ideas on how Corby should celebrate the 75th anniversary.”
And Cllr Pengelly added: "It’s your town so let us know.”
If you have memories or photographs you would like to share, get in touch with the council by emailing [email protected], message Corby Town Council on social media or write to Corby Town Council, 4th Floor, Corby Cube, NN17 1QG.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.