It's silver for Corby Olympic BMX freestyle rider Kieran Reilly at Paris 2024

By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Jul 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Team GB Olympic BMX Freestyle rider Kieran Reilly will bring home a silver medal to Corby’s Adrenaline Alley where he trains.

The 22-year-old Gateshead-born champion won silver at add to his world and European gold titles.

Kieran, who became the first rider to land the world's first-ever triple-flair in 2022, is the latest Corby rider to see success for Team GB

The former carpenter wowed the crowd and he was in the silver medal position after the first round that saw several top riders crash out.

Kieran left the North East and move to Corby to train at the world-class Adrenaline Alley skatepark.

