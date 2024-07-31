It's silver for Corby Olympic BMX freestyle rider Kieran Reilly at Paris 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Team GB Olympic BMX Freestyle rider Kieran Reilly will bring home a silver medal to Corby’s Adrenaline Alley where he trains.

The 22-year-old Gateshead-born champion won silver at add to his world and European gold titles.

Kieran, who became the first rider to land the world's first-ever triple-flair in 2022, is the latest Corby rider to see success for Team GB

The former carpenter wowed the crowd and he was in the silver medal position after the first round that saw several top riders crash out.