'It's a shambles': Planning issues continue to dog North Northamptonshire Council as objections to major scheme still not uploaded for public view

Objectors to the Kettering Energy Park plans say major issues in the council’s planning department are having an impact on some of the area’s most controversial developments.

Residents rely on the public planning portal to voice their concerns over planning applications and those wanting to speak out against Kettering Energy Park have been waiting since June for the portal to update.

Campaigners against the industrial development say there are up to 2,000 objections yet to be uploaded but NNC has told this paper they have made ‘significant progress’ dealing with the application, saying it's not to do with ‘significant changes’ to staffing numbers.

But in a meeting last night, Stop Kettering Energy Park campaigner, Kevin Binley sought to clarify why the planning process has apparently stalled.

He said: “It’s a shambles. The planning department is in an absolute shambles. The staff got completely fed up – there’s nobody left.”

In the meeting with NNC Assistant Director, Graeme Kane, and two local councillors, Mr Binley raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the process and that nearly 2,000 individual objections have not yet been examined by NNC planners.

He said: “It’s leaving people perplexed and deeply frustrated. NNC Assistant Director, Graeme Kane, was open about the fact that NNC have not uploaded any of the comments or objections not done any work on the planning application since they lost the planning officer in June.”

File picture of an NNC planning application/National World

It is understood that DLP Consulting Group, a third party planning company based in Bedford, was appointed two weeks ago will now work on the application.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “There have been no significant changes to resource in the planning department but due to the scale and complexity of this application, we were required to secure additional qualified planning resources to progress the application. “We have made significant progress with this and, with the additional resource, we are carefully considering the application and all representations relating to the application. We are engaging directly with the developer regarding next steps. “Residents should be assured that we will ensure that all representations are properly considered as part of the determination and decision-making process as we do with all planning applications in line with national and local planning policy.”

Other residents have also voiced their concerns with department delays saying they have told there are ‘backlogs’ of over a month for validations.

One user said: “You can’t contact the duty planning officer, they don’t reply to emails and appear to be delaying the registering of new applications.

"I’m now on working day 32 (6 weeks) without my minor application even being validated. “I have tried contacting them multiple times about my own application in recent weeks, only to be told by the contact centre they have been told no information although on one occasion they did say they have a 12 to 14 week back log. There is no information anywhere.”

In August, Reform council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said planning would be ‘a priority’ for his administration.

He said he was ‘committed’ over the term of the administration to improve planning performance. He described ‘administration of planning as a key service’ in NNC’s first four years as a unitary council as ‘lamentable’.

The current planning department is a combination of the four legacy councils – Kettering Borough Council, the Borough Council of Wellingborough, Corby Borough Council and East Northants District Council – taken over by NNC when the unitary authority was created in 2021.

Combining the departments was said to be a ‘positive solution’ giving extra capacity to catch-up on delayed applications.

Applications have been migrated to a new joint portal but users have reported that in six months, applications in the Corby and Kettering areas have been lacking to non-existent. Validations for the Wellingborough and Rushden areas have also been fewer than would be expected and many applications on monthly lists deal only with minor plans including residential extensions and work on trees across the area.

Mr Binley added: “It’s a statutory duty for any council. It’s deeply concerning. The lack of transparency damages trust in the local authority. There’s clearly a backlog building up.”