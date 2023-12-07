People have been hard at work making Irthlingborough look festive

Irthlingborough WI and Methodist Church welcomed December by decorating the town with yarn ornaments and post box toppers, bringing a splash of festive flavour as Christmas inches closer.

Local children from Irthlingborough Junior School, Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School and Huxlow Academy all joined in on December 1 to bring colour to the High Street.

Ethan Hopkinson, mayor of the town, also joined the town’s WI for the occasion.

Local people were invited to take one of the over 500 angels home

He said: “I’d like to say thank you to the ladies from Irthlingborough WI for another spectacular display which will brighten up our High Street over the festive period.”

Some of the covers were given to local schools and youth groups for them to decorate, making it an activity involving all generations of the town.

The Methodist Church also got to work laying a series of seven post box toppers, having been lovingly created by the church’s administrator, Wendy Sturgess. They each display a pivotal scene in the Christmas nativity story, which could be seen in sequence with a trail around the town.

In addition, members and friends of the church knitted or crocheted more than 500 angels, which were placed on the fence at Parson’s Green in the centre of town on December 1. People were invited to take one home with them, and soon after all had found a new home.

The Irthlingborough WI Craft Group ladies were assisted by other WI members on December 1

‘Yarn bombing’ has risen in popularity over the last few years, serving as a sustainable, and removable form of street art.