Investigation underway after Wollaston chemical firm vapour leak as Scott Bader issues apology to residents

Wollaston-based chemical manufacturer Scott Bader has confirmed a full investigation into ‘vapour’ leak at their Irchester Road site.

On Sunday (September 3), Northants Fire and Rescue teams were called to the factory after reports of a chemical incident.

Residents in the area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Scott Bader in Irchester Road, Wollaston/Google

A spokesman for Scott Bader said: “We can confirm there was an incident at approximately 10.45pm on Sunday, September 3 at our UK manufacturing site in Wollaston, Wellingborough. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

“Our robust safety procedures were closely followed, and with the support of the local fire service, a minor leak was contained on-site.

“The safety of our colleagues and local residents was understandably our main priority. As a precaution, local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the night.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this caused.

“A full investigation is ongoing as to the cause of this incident and we continue to monitor the situation to ensure there are no risks to local residents or the environment.

“We thank the local fire service for their quick response and support.”

Firefighters were called to the premises following a report of a ‘substance leaking from containers’.