Wollaston factory ‘vapour’ leak cordon lifted after incident in Irchester Road

The incident in Irchester Road took place last night (Sunday)
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Residents living in Wollaston and nearby villages were put on alert by emergency services after a leak at a factory in Irchester Road last night.

Firefighters were called at around 10.45pm to the premises following a report of a ‘substance leaking from containers’.

Specialist officers worked with on-site staff to identify the substance, and monitored air quality. Residents were advised to keep windows shut.

Fire Service/ File PictureFire Service/ File Picture
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) said: “NFRS was called at around 10.45pm on Sunday to a business premises on Irchester Road, Wollaston, following a report of a substance leaking from containers at the location.

“Firefighters and specialist officers worked with on-site staff, who used their occupational health monitoring system which checks air quality, to identify the substance and put plans in place to contain a minor leak and disperse any vapour.

"The area and liquids, which were contained on-site, were made safe by firefighters using a hose reel jet, as well as gas monitoring and detection equipment to help identify any further leaks or vapours.

“As a precaution, residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed throughout the night and a cordon was put in place around the scene.”

Crews remained on site until 2.30am when the incident was handed over to the business owners and crews returned this morning (September 4) to make checks.

On-site staff are continuing to monitor vapour levels to ensure there is no risk to the public or the environment.

