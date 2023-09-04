Wollaston factory ‘vapour’ leak cordon lifted after incident in Irchester Road

Residents living in Wollaston and nearby villages were put on alert by emergency services after a leak at a factory in Irchester Road last night.

Firefighters were called at around 10.45pm to the premises following a report of a ‘substance leaking from containers’.

Specialist officers worked with on-site staff to identify the substance, and monitored air quality. Residents were advised to keep windows shut.

“Firefighters and specialist officers worked with on-site staff, who used their occupational health monitoring system which checks air quality, to identify the substance and put plans in place to contain a minor leak and disperse any vapour.

"The area and liquids, which were contained on-site, were made safe by firefighters using a hose reel jet, as well as gas monitoring and detection equipment to help identify any further leaks or vapours.

“As a precaution, residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed throughout the night and a cordon was put in place around the scene.”

Crews remained on site until 2.30am when the incident was handed over to the business owners and crews returned this morning (September 4) to make checks.