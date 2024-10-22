Investigation into Corby car business destroyed in fire continues as new pictures show blaze

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:01 GMT
Fire investigators are continuing their probe into the fire that destroyed a Corby car business warehouse in a blaze in the early hours of Friday morning (October 18).

Experts from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) have been examining the burnt-out shell of the industrial premises in Geddington Road.

The team is working with officers from Northants Police.

Due to its location – near a petrol station and overhead electricity cables – the road between the A43 and Corby old village was shut for more than 12 hours to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

The fire in Geddington Road, Corby/NFRSThe fire in Geddington Road, Corby/NFRS
The fire in Geddington Road, Corby/NFRS

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire investigators are liaising with the police.”

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight to reports of a fire. They used aerial appliances and hose reel jets to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Several vehicles that were in the compound were destroyed in the blaze.

