Investigation into Corby car business destroyed in fire continues as new pictures show blaze
Experts from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) have been examining the burnt-out shell of the industrial premises in Geddington Road.
The team is working with officers from Northants Police.
Due to its location – near a petrol station and overhead electricity cables – the road between the A43 and Corby old village was shut for more than 12 hours to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire investigators are liaising with the police.”
Emergency services were called shortly after midnight to reports of a fire. They used aerial appliances and hose reel jets to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
Several vehicles that were in the compound were destroyed in the blaze.
