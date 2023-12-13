One residential premises was in Milbury and two in Thorpe Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jewellery was stolen from two homes in Earls Barton, with a third also being targeted by burglars.

Between 7.30am and 7pm on Saturday, December 9, jewellery was stolen from an address in Thorpe Road after police say the offenders forced entry via a rear patio door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They attempted to break-in to a second property in Thorpe Road, but were unsuccessful and no entry was gained, with no property stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three residential premises in Earls Barton were targeted in burglary on December 9

Police also say that, on the same day, offenders broke into a residential property in Milbury after forcing a rear window. Once inside, they made an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery, including rings, charms and watches.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered or seen such jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.