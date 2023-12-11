News you can trust since 1897
Jewellery stolen during burglary at Earls Barton home

Offenders forced entry via a patio door
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Jewellery has been stolen from an Earls Baton home during a burglary.

The incident happened in Thorpe Road between 7.30am and 7pm on Saturday (December 9).

Police say the offender/s forced entry via a rear patio door and stole items of jewellery.

Items of jewellery stolen include those pictured.Items of jewellery stolen include those pictured.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000757694.