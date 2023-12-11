Jewellery stolen during burglary at Earls Barton home
Offenders forced entry via a patio door
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jewellery has been stolen from an Earls Baton home during a burglary.
The incident happened in Thorpe Road between 7.30am and 7pm on Saturday (December 9).
Police say the offender/s forced entry via a rear patio door and stole items of jewellery.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000757694.