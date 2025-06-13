'Inspirational' Corby boy raising hundreds of pounds for people like his Nanny who 'forget things'

A six-year-old from Corby has already raised more than £900 with a cycling challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot asked his mum Helen Hemphill if he could do a good deed so he created himself a cycling challenge to raise £50 for people like his Nanny who ‘forget things.’

Proud mum Helen told the Northants Telegraph: “He wanted to do 100km in June and I made the target £150.

"In ten days he has cycled 35km and raised £910.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot, six, of Corby with his Nanny

"He has so much support behind him and everyone is rooting for him to get to £1,000.”

Helen says her son is ‘brilliant’ with her mum and added: "He has such innocence yet is wise beyond his years.”

And there has been lots of support for Elliot with his fundraising, including some lovely messages posted on his fundraising page.

One reads: “Elliot, you are an inspiration, you are absolutely amazing and your determination and spirit have impressed us massively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot, six, of Corby with his Nanny

Another message says: “You’re doing an absolutely amazing job for an amazing cause, keep going!

"Your Nanny and Mummy must be so proud! Such a special and loving little boy, everyone is rooting for you.”

Other messages have described Elliot as ‘awesome’ and encouraged him to ‘keep pedalling.’

According to the Alzheimer’s Society website, there are currently estimated to be 900,000 people in the UK with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s work includes support for those who need it most, holding decision-makers to account and funding groundbreaking research to transform the future for everyone living with dementia.

Anyone who would like to support Elliot can do so via his fundraising page.