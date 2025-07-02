Inquest opened into the death of Burton Latimer woman Izzy Knight
Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquest into Isobella’s death at the Guildhall in Northampton today (Wednesday, July 2), with a provisional cause of death given as pressure to the neck.
Mrs Pember said: “I now open this inquest touching on the death of Isobella Charlotte Knight.”
She then adjourned the inquest until January 2026 and said the body has already been released.
Isobella ‘Izzy’ Knight, 32, was found dead at her home in Burton Latimer on Friday, June 13. Her husband, Paul Knight, was later arrested and subsequently charged with murder.
Paul Knight made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court on June 18.
Isobella was formally identified on Monday, June 16, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, and the inquest into her death has been adjourned to January 7, 2026.