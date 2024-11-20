Inquest opened into murder victim Harshita Brella who was killed in Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inquest into the tragic death of a woman who was killed in Corby, put in a car boot and driven to London has been opened and adjourned today (Wednesday, November 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (Wednesday) at The Guildhall in Northampton, Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquest into Harshita Brella’s death.

Opening the inquest, Mrs Pember said that Ms Brella had been killed ‘at home’ on (Sunday) November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Harshita Brella was a 24-year-old lady found deceased in a vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford.

Guildhall Northampton/Harshita Brella/Northants Police

“East Midlands Special Operations Unit have informed me that Harshita was murdered at her home in Corby by her husband Pankaj Lamba."

Mrs Pember added: “Preliminary cause of death as 1a manual strangulation pending toxicology and histology (results).”

The inquest was adjourned, with a full inquest into Harshita’s death due to take place next May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An international manhunt is continuing as police search for chief suspect Pankaj Lamba, the husband of Harshita Brella, in connection with her death.

It’s believed he has fled abroad.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in Ilford on Thursday, after officers had received a call over Harshita’s welfare on November 13.

They went to her home in Skegness Walk, Corby, but there was no answer.

Officers suspect that Harshita was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10, by her husband 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba of Sturton Walk, Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe Lamba then transported Harshita’s body from Corby to Ilford by car. The car was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford, and detectives believe Lamba then fled the country.

Anyone who has any information that could help detectives bring Harshita's killer to justice, can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting incident number Operation Westcott.

Alternatively information can be submitted via the online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or by call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.