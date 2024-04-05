Injured man taken to hospital after Kettering incident which saw armed police called to scene
A man was taken to hospital with what injuries described as ‘not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing’ after being found in Kettering.
Armed police had been called to Kettering’s London Road after the incident yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 4), with the area cordoned off.
One witness said they had seen a man ‘staggering along in the road beside the parked cars’.
The witness said: “It was a white bloke, maybe in his 40s, covered in blood. He had his top off and was bloody.
"His nose was smashed and he was bleeding with blood all down his chest. He was in a bad way.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “At about 5.15pm yesterday (Thursday, April 4), we received a call from a member of the public concerned for the welfare of a man walking in London Road who appeared to be injured.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment, however his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries are continuing to establish how the man sustained his injuries and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about an assault in the vicinity of London Road.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000196308 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”