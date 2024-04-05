Armed police called to Kettering street after incident which saw area cordoned off
A stretch of pavement was cordoned off by officers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed police were called to Kettering’s London Road after an incident yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 4).
Witnesses said they were ‘alarmed’ to see armed officers at the cordoned-off pavement outside town houses that are used as flats.
A trail of blood spots were seen in the area in front of the flats with forensics officers due to attend the scene.
The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed but Northants Police have been contacted for comment.