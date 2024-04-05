Armed police called to Kettering street after incident which saw area cordoned off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police were called to Kettering’s London Road after an incident yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 4).

Witnesses said they were ‘alarmed’ to see armed officers at the cordoned-off pavement outside town houses that are used as flats.

A trail of blood spots were seen in the area in front of the flats with forensics officers due to attend the scene.