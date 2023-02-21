News you can trust since 1897
All could be won or lost at the flip

In photos: Wellingborough turns out for Market Street pancake race, thankfully it wasn't panned

From the mayor to the emergency services, plenty of people got their running shoes on

By William Carter
20 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:41pm

A pancake race was held in Wellingborough’s Market Street on Saturday (February 18), bringing the community together to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

In an event that Cllr and mayor of Wellingborough Jonathan Ekins called ‘very successful’, local people were invited to charge down the walkway, flipping a pancake at regular intervals.

Families, local officials, emergency services and people of all backgrounds took part in an event that eclipsed the attendance of last years’ race.

How are you celebrating Shrove Tuesday? Can you see yourself at the race? Let us know!

1. Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race

Even (Carnival) royalty took part in the race

Photo: William Carter

2. Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race

Plenty of people descended on the town on Saturday morning

Photo: William Carter

3. Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race

You're never too young to flip a pancake!

Photo: William Carter

4. Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race

The mayor took a brisk stroll down to the finish line

Photo: William Carter

Wellingborough