From the mayor to the emergency services, plenty of people got their running shoes on

A pancake race was held in Wellingborough’s Market Street on Saturday (February 18), bringing the community together to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

In an event that Cllr and mayor of Wellingborough Jonathan Ekins called ‘very successful’, local people were invited to charge down the walkway, flipping a pancake at regular intervals.

Families, local officials, emergency services and people of all backgrounds took part in an event that eclipsed the attendance of last years’ race.

Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race Even (Carnival) royalty took part in the race

Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race Plenty of people descended on the town on Saturday morning

Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race You're never too young to flip a pancake!

Wellingborough's Market Street pancake race The mayor took a brisk stroll down to the finish line