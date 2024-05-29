'I backed Kyren at Kettering bookies - but thief stole £1,300 winnings after I put betting slip on Facebook'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering man who backed Kyren Wilson to claim world snooker glory had his £1,300 winnings stolen – after posting his betting slip on Facebook.

David ‘DJ’ Gardiner put £100 on the town potter to win his maiden Crucible title at odds of 12/1, which was his first bet in four years, and was jumping for joy when he saw off Jak Jones in the final on May 6.

The following day he went to Coral in London Road to pick up his handsome winnings but was stunned when he was told they’d already been claimed elsewhere – and then felt sick when he realised why.

A trawl back through the 65-year-old’s Facebook activity revealed he had published a comment with a picture of his betting slip on a post by the World Snooker Tour – when Kyren was on the brink of defeating David Gilbert to reach the final.

DJ with his winning bet slip, pictured over a pocket on his home snooker table. He said he was gutted he wasn't able to pocket the cash winnings.

DJ said: “I was mortified but it’s my own fault. I just didn’t think.

"It was probably just the excitement getting to me knowing he was about to make the final.

“It’s been a kick in the teeth. I felt physically sick when I was in the bookies.”

DJ said that when he went to pick up his winnings a member of store staff informed him that the betting slip had already been paid out at a kiosk at a Coral branch in Stoke-on-Trent, almost 100 miles away.

He added that staff rang the store where the winnings were claimed and were told CCTV showed a man scanning a slip, placing a £200 bet from it and withdrawing the remaining £1,100. To add to his frustrations DJ said he was told the winnings were claimed at 8.33am – less than half an hour before he went to collect them himself.

DJ, who still has the winning betting slip in his possession, believes the image he posted was enhanced by the offender because its barcode wouldn’t scan properly when staff tried it locally after he told them what he thought had happened.

He said: “He clearly knew what he was doing and must have known it works.

"The irony is that had Kyren won earlier in the evening I’d have gone and cashed it out straight away.

"I’m totally gutted but there’s nothing I can do about it now – it’s just gut-wrenching.”

DJ had to give up his limousine business when he became his father’s carer four years ago. He died just before Christmas and DJ said he was hoping to use the winnings to help get his father’s house ready to sell.

He asked Coral to pay the bet out given the circumstances as a gesture of goodwill but they said they would not do so, which DJ said was a ‘disgrace’ from a company making millions of pounds.

A spokesperson for Entain, which owns Coral, said: “In order to prevent this kind of fraud from happening, we urge customers to keep their betting slips safe and to not share with them anyone else – either in person or online – until they have been safely cashed in at one of our shops.”

The incident has since been reported to Action Fraud.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “Action Fraud can confirm that it received NFRC240506650190 on May 7, 2024. It has been recorded on our system as an information report.

“An information report can be made when a fraud has not been committed or there is suspicion of criminal intent. An information report is also made if somebody is reporting a fraud on behalf of a victim or a person is the victim of identity theft.”

DJ warned others to think before they post about their bets online.

He said: “Everyone is posting pictures of their bets on Facebook so people need to be aware this can be done.