Hunt on for top dog to play role in Wizard Of Oz panto in Kettering

Auditions will be held at The Lighthouse Theatre
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Could your prized pooch be the next big star of the stage? The search is on to find a talented canine to play the role of Toto in the family-friendly pantomime Wizard Of Oz.

Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre has lifted the curtain to start the search for its newest cast member, with live auditions being held this month.

KD Theatre Productions Ltd is calling for dogs to tread the boards with their paws in its panto production to be staged during December.

Dorothy, played by Maisie Asbury, is looking for her Toto to appear at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering this ChristmasDorothy, played by Maisie Asbury, is looking for her Toto to appear at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering this Christmas
Dorothy, played by Maisie Asbury, is looking for her Toto to appear at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering this Christmas
Producer Daniel Bell said: “Pup Idol is coming to The Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, October 21. The call is for all dogs, big or small, young or old, hairy or bald. If your canine companion has the style and personality of a star performer, then this could be their chance to bow-wow audiences this Christmas.”

Toto is the four-legged companion of Dorothy – to be played by Maisie Asbury – who end up in magical Oz after being transported by a twister from Kansas.

Successful pups will share the Toto role as they embark on an exciting adventure, over the rainbow with successful applicants required to look after their dog during the performance.

Auditions for the perfect pooch take place on Saturday, October 21, starting at 11am – with pre-registration required.

Daniel added: “If your dog has the style and s’WAG’ to wow audiences then pre-register online www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.”

Chosen dogs will need to be available to share performances between the December 15 and December 31.

Pre-register at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/the-search-for-to-to/?fbclid=IwAR3KYuza0Iueb5QB5PQrRYovaOmpJVC_DyuXzaFI6gDwYQRlZWfwp0WIhTU.

