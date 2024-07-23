Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trade kitchen supplier Howdens has opened the doors to its 850th depot.

The new depot in Rushden serves as a major milestone for the kitchen supplier as they continue to support local tradespeople.

Officially opened by the mayor of Rushden, Cllr David Coleman, along with Howdens chief regional director, David Cox, on Friday (July 19) the new depot in Brindley Close, has employed seven people from the area including Steve Preston, the depot manager, who has worked for Howdens for the past 24 years.

He has managed four depots in his tenure and has even brought his family into the business with his son and granddaughter now employed by Howdens.

Howdens has opened its 850th depot in Rushden

Continuing Howdens’ ethos of each depot being integral to its community, Rushden has donated an initial £850 to local charity RUSH 2The DEN, which supports children in the area.

Cllr Coleman said: “Today has been fantastic. Howdens is a major employer in the UK and by opening a new depot in Rushden, they have supported the local community by not only creating employment opportunities, but also the wider construction and trade sector.”

David Cox, regional director at Howdens, adds: “Opening the depot with David Coleman and welcoming local tradespeople has been an absolute pleasure.

"Howdens is only available through the trade because the trade has the know-how and craftsmanship to complete the job to the highest standard.

"Our kitchen and bedroom collections are all available from local stock and backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee.

"We offer a wide choice of designs, a free home survey, and a design service for local homeowners."

The new depot will include Howden's categories, including kitchens, joinery, Lamona appliances, template and fit solid worktops, and the newly launched fitted bedroom collections.