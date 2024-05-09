How you can help Team Sebastian turn town orange to raise funds for Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Go orange on Friday, May 24

People across the area are being asked to ‘go orange’ in memory of a Kettering schoolboy to raise money for his local children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital.

Six-year-old Sebastian Nunney sadly died in January after a three-year battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma – more than £131,000 had been raised for potential life-saving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents Gregg and Lindsay were so buoyed by community support during Sebastian’s long illness they have endorsed the fundraiser for their local hospital.

An Orange Day will be held in memory of Sebastian Nunney to raise money for Kettering General Hospital/Team Sebastian/National World

Strictly for Sebastian held in March raised a further £60,000 donated to Northampton General Hospital – one of the hospitals where he was treated – to fund a play area.

Gregg said: “Sebastian inspired so many people to raise money for him and we hope his memory will inspire others to raise money to support the children and families who rely on Skylark Ward.

“Sebastian had a knack of being able to bring people together and hopefully we will get even more people wearing orange to raise money for KGH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Nunney had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer/Team Sebastian

"Once again we invite every school, business and household to paint the town orange and help keep Sebastian’s legacy alive.”

Organising the Orange Day is Sebastian’s school Brambleside Community Primary who held the inaugural event last summer. Sebastian’s school friends and teachers swapped uniforms for bright mufti raising more than £1,500 for Team Sebastian in one day.

In November 2023, thousands of people in Northamptonshire donned orange to fundraise for Sebastian – Sebastian’s favourite colour – with more than £10,000 raised by the community.

Annette Henderson from Brambleside School said: “We’ve emailed all schools in Northamptonshire plus all the companies that have been involved previously with participating in the auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Orange for Sebastian Day at Latimer Arts College

"I’ve had people reply already to say they are participating but we would love as many people as possible to support the day and Skylark Ward in Sebastian’s memory.

“Brambleside parents have been avid supporters of Team Sebastian throughout his journey and remain loyally passionate about the cause. Companies that our parents work at such as T James Electrical (Kettering) and Rothwell Tiles and Bathrooms have vowed to join us on May 24, the last day of term.”

Joining in the day once again will be MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone.

He said: “Come on Kettering! Let’s all Go Orange again in memory of brave Sebastian and in support of KGH’s Skylark Ward. It’s such a good cause that can unite us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding their support to the cause will be chairman of the markets and events committee for Kettering Town Council, Cllr Craig Skinner, who is due to be mayor of Kettering.

He said: “We are really pleased that Kettering Town Council is supporting Sebastian’s legacy. His family have some brilliant ideas for activities planned for the coming year to honour his memory and help other children affected by complex medical needs. We will be digging out our brightest clothes for Go Orange day and will be proudly wearing orange.”

Current Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, said: “Sebastian brought the whole town together for a cause bigger than ourselves, and to have his 'Orange Day' once again to raise money for local kids in need I know will mean a great deal, both to his family but also friends, Brambleside school and the whole town. In his memory, we can all still come together to look after other children, like Sebastian, who might be struggling right now with complex medical needs. I hope lots of people all over Kettering will join in love for Seb - loud, proud and orange!”