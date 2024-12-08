How to vote in I'm a Celebrity final for Rev Richard Coles that could see Kettering-born vicar crowned ‘King of the Jungle’

The final three contestants in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! are waiting to see who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle with the public voting for their favourite.

Family, friends and colleagues of former Finedon vicar Rev Richard Coles have already backed him to win the jungle-based challenge show.

Since his entry into camp, ‘Rev Richard’ has become a firm favourite with campmates and the viewing public who voted him into the top three.

He’s going up against ‘WAG’ Coleen Rooney and McFly’s Danny Jones – after excelling in bushtucker trials involving eyeballs, mice feet, cockroaches, blended animal genitals, worms and fermented fish. After three weeks roughing it in the wilderness he says it’s been a unique experience.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Rev Richard Coles/ITV

He said: “If ever I bump into any of these people, ever again, wherever it is, I will smell woodsmoke, and I will hear crickets. And we will look at each other and we will just know that we’ve shared this experience. And it’s been a very special one and unique to us.”

Supporters are rooting for ‘The Rev’ describing him as a ‘legend’ and a ‘beautiful human’.

One said: “I do so hope Richard wins. He is such a class act.”

Rev Richard Coles and brother Will in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!/ITV

Another said: “What a beautiful man and so warming to hear him speak such lovely words.”

A third raved: “Love this man! A true English gentleman, what a revelation. I have to challenge my perception of people of the church now.”

Others described him as ‘special’, a ‘genuinely lovely man’, an ‘absolute legend’ and a ‘special and beautiful human being’.

One added: “Love the rev, so funny, intelligent and above all kind, hope he wins.”

Rev Richard Coles takes part in the 'Celebrity Cyclone' in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! /ITV

His social media page said: “Another huge thank you to everyone who voted to keep Richard in the jungle last night. He looked truly shocked to have survived another vote. When he eventually exits the camp he will be overwhelmed with all of the love and support so many people have shown for him. “In the meantime, if you’d like to make Richard your winner and King of the Jungle, voting is now open.”

Rev Richard’s younger brother Will jetted out to Australia to greet his sibling as the series comes to a climax. The brothers have already had a brief reunion when the celebrities’ family members met up in the jungle.

Will Coles joked with his bug eating brother that “Kettering was so proud.”

Julia Coles, Richard’s sister-in-law said: “The way in which Richard’s natural kindness, warmth and sense of humour has shone through is wonderful... it’s so familiar, reminiscent of the way in which he interacts and relates to his nieces and nephew.

“Everyone across the family is so, so proud of him, tackling jungle life with humour and making new friendships along the way. He has been amazing and whatever the outcome of the voting, for our family he is our King of the Jungle.”

To vote for your king or queen of the jungle go to https://www.itv.com/vote/iac.

The grand finale of I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm tonight (Sunday December, 8) 9pm.