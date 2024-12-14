Talented musicians are being invited to take part in a new battle of the bands competition winning them a top slot at an annual music and arts festival.

Kettering Arts Centre has launched its Battle of the Bands with support from the Kettering town lottery fund and Kettfest.

Music acts will take to the arts centre stage in the monthly competition with the first round due to take place on Saturday, January 18.

Rev Tom Houston, manger of Kettering Arts Centre, said: “We will be hosting our first battle of the bands event with the first prize earning a prime slot on the main stage at Kettfest.

“The January date will be specifically to celebrate the youth bands in our town.

“We are on the look-out for bands under 21 years of age to sign up to the Battle of the Bands event."

Bands who would like to take part should email [email protected] with a video or link to their band playing. The top four will be selected to play on January 18, with a chance of performing on the mainstage at Kettfest in June.

A monthly battle of the bands – for adult groups – will also take place.

Mr Houston added: “Kettering has a rich history of music and most weeks you can hear live music at one of the pubs or at the theatres. However, there is a real gap in venues available for bands who are looking to perform somewhere larger than a pub, but smaller than the Lighthouse or the Derngate.

"We're hoping this can be a primer for helping more bands be discovered from Kettering and also give access to hearing great music without having to travel hours to hear them.

“Our recent renovations of the building means we are now able to offer this and alongside our experience running the mainstage the last two years at Kettfest, hosting ISM's music performances and several concerts including Empyre's sold out show means we hope this will soon be a regular favourite event for the town.”

To take part in any of the battles email [email protected].