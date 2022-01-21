How Northamptonshire musicians can win studio sessions, festival slot and pro photo shoot

Young musicians from Northamptonshire and two neighbouring counties have been given the chance to launch their recording careers thanks to a Gretton-based charity.

The competition has been organised by The Travers Foundation, a volunteer-run charity that gives financial support to 13 to 30-year-olds in the region to help them realise their dreams in sport, music, and the arts.

Free-to-enter the Travers Rising Stars is open to any band, singing group or solo artist between the ages of 13 and 30 who live or study in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, or Rutland.

The winning act will get their hands on a prize including a recording contract and professional photoshoot

The prize package, worth more than £5,000, includes local recording studio sessions, a main stage festival slot under the lights at Glastonblaby and a photographic studio session for those all-important publicity shots.

Kieran Forsey, trustee of The Travers Foundation and chairman of Travers Rising Stars, said: “Travers Rising Stars was launched last year to give local musicians a chance to secure a slot at a local festival.

"We were delighted at the standard of the entries, and it was a tough job reducing the initial 27 entries to the finalists and then to the ultimate very worthy winner Nick Hart.

“This year’s auditions will be in the form of an unedited video, no longer than ten minutes, which will be reviewed by the judging panel. The best entries will go forward to a live final in August 2022 on our own competition stage at Glastonblaby 2022.

"After announcing the winner, they will be invited to perform on the main festival stage.”

The winner will also be invited to perform live sessions at Under The Apple Tree studios owned by Northampton-born 'Whispering' Bob Harris, a BBC Radio 2 presenter and host of the much acclaimed Old Grey Whistle Test, and on TraversTV .

Last year's winner was Oundle singer-songwriter Nick Hart who took the top spot in the live final. He recorded at Mr Harris' studio in Oxfordshire.Those keen to make their break in the local music scene can register their interest and submit their video now at www.traversrisingstars.com to secure a place. The unedited video must be no longer than ten minutes long which will be reviewed by the judging panel and the best will go forward to the live final in August at Glastonblaby.

The annual Glastonblaby music festival is held at Blaby and raises thousands of pounds for chosen charities. Plans are now under way for this year's festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022.