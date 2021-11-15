Oundle singer-songwriter records with music legend Whispering Bob Harris

A singer-songwriter from Oundle who sang his way to the top prize at a charity music festival has been helped by a legendary radio voice to fulfil his recording dream.

Nick Hart, 24, won the Travers Rising Stars title this summer at Glastonblaby 2021 after performing a 15-minute set as well as raising money for Gretton-based The Travers Foundation.

Beating 27 artists to the top spot, Nick was invited to travel to the Under The Apple Tree Studio by Northampton-born DJ 'Whispering' Bob Harris, presenter of BBC Radio 2's Country Show, for a live video recording session.

Nick Hart

Bob and his son Miles have spent the last five years building up an online audience for their Under The Apple Tree sessions with more than two million hits on their exclusive YouTube channel, WhisperingBobTV.

Nick said: "Winning Travers Rising Stars has opened doors for me. Meeting Bob and working with Miles has been amazing, and I am knocked out with their support today."

Volunteer-led charity The Travers Foundation provides financial support to those aged 13 to 30 to help them realise their dreams in sport, music and the performing arts and Kieran Forsey, trustee of The Travers Foundation and chairman of Travers Rising Stars, announced the result.

Bob said: "Under The Apple Tree is for artists that deserve to be heard by everyone. I'm supportive of The Travers Foundation and their challenge, Travers Rising Stars. This gives real opportunities for musicians who are trying to get their work known to a broader audience.

"We are all delighted to host Nick at Under The Apple Tree for a live video recording session."

There he will record a live video of his set. He also receives three days of studio time at Leicester's Yellow Bean Studio along with a professional photoshoot.

Nick said: "Travers Rising Stars challenged me, and I wrote High Road/Ordinary Hero, my opening song just a few days before the final. It was specifically to highlight the live performance, and I am knocked out that it helped me win today."

Terry Forsey, chairman of The Travers Foundation, added: "Thank you to Bob and Miles for their support of the Travers Foundation.

"Nick has grown as a singer since winning Travers Rising Stars 2021, and his live performance at Under The Apple Tree Studio demonstrates the immense value that this partnership brings to local musicians."