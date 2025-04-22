Hospital water leak leaves mums and newborns in temporary ward in car park next to Kettering maternity unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mums and their newborn babies have been forced from the Kettering General Hospital maternity unit due to a flood in the Rockingham Wing wards.

To allow the clean up, antenatal and postnatal patients have been relocated due to the water leak on Sunday, April 20 into Maple Ward.

Patients have been moved ‘temporarily’ to the Thomas Moore Building located in a car park across a service road from the main block.

The drying out is expected to take 48 hours with the situation reviewed today (Tuesday, April 22).

Rockingham Wing with the Sir Thomas Moore Ward in the foreground at Kettering General Hospital /National World

A spokesman for Kettering General Hospital said : “On Sunday, 20 April, a clean water leak caused flooding in the Rockingham Wing Maternity Unit.

"Our internal teams, along with the fire service, responded quickly and have successfully contained the situation. The affected area is now in the process of drying out.

"The water was clean and a thorough assessment has confirmed no structural damage to the building.

“Maple Ward (antenatal and postnatal ward) has been temporarily relocated to the Thomas Moore Building for the next 48 hours while the area continues to dry out. This arrangement will remain in place until Tuesday morning, when the situation will be reviewed.”

Labour ward, triage and the fetal health unit, continue to function from Rockingham Wing. These are not affected by the leak.

Anyone who is in labour or needs to attend the maternity unit should call ahead as usual through the telephone triage line to be given instructions on where to go and what to expect.

The spokesman added: “Thank you for your patience, understanding and co-operation during this time.”