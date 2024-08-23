Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mums who have just given birth in Kettering General Hospital’s (KGH) Rockingham Wing will have to face the elements to access a temporary maternity ward across a service road with their newborns.

Kettering Maternity Services announced the move of postnatal maternity beds to Sir Thomas Moore (STM) Ward while wards in Rockingham Wing have RAAC removed from the roof.

Before giving birth and in labour, women will be looked after in Willow Ward on the ground floor of Rockingham Wing but afterwards, mums and their babies will be wheeled across to the temporary ward, that was craned-in onto the main car park during the Covid pandemic.

KGH’s director of midwifery Mara Tonks has said the move is ‘clearly not ideal’ but reassured mums ‘safety, comfort and dignity’ will be a priority throughout.

Sir Thomas Moore ward will be used for mums and newborns transferred from Rockingham Wing/National World

She said: “So that we can carry out vital works in the top floor of Rockingham Wing we are moving post-natal maternity beds to the Sir Thomas Moore ward.

“Sir Thomas Moore Ward, which is only about 100m from Rockingham Wing, is a very new building and inside offers very good facilities with more space and en-suite bathrooms.

“We have spent months planning and risk assessing these moves. New mums and their babies will be transferred to Sir Thomas Moore Ward by colleagues using specialist equipment in a matter of minutes. Our patients will be fully supported by our maternity team, and their safety, comfort and dignity will be our priority throughout.

“While this short transfer is clearly not ideal we will be listening closely to families and will respond to any concerns appropriately.

"Our teams have worked extremely hard throughout the disruption caused by RAAC and I would like to thank colleagues for ensuring we have continued to maintain the highest standards of patient safety and experience throughout this time."

Moving the beds will enable parts of the Rockingham Wing roof, containing RAAC, to be propped up and work to take place, with them reopening later this year.

After the announcement on Kettering Maternity Services’ Facebook page women gave their thoughts about the move seeking reassurance the babies would be safe.

One mum-to-be wanted confirmation mums would be wheelchaired over, with the newborn in a pushchair, saying it would feel far from what they pictured ‘especially after a bad birth last time’.

Replying on social media, Mara Tonks said KGH estates were looking into a ‘covered walkway’ and the postnatal beds would be back in Rockingham wing ‘by end of November’ before the ‘cold weather and icy conditions’.

She added: “But please be assured we will not transfer women/birthing people over in bad weather, without protecting them from the elements.”

Others added they were concerned with the cold winter weather – not just outside the building.

A mum said: “I was absolutely freezing labouring on Rockingham Wing, if the new ward is any better this sounds like a positive move.”

RAAC was used in construction of buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, and the material has since been found to have less structural integrity as traditional concrete and therefore presents a risk of cracking and displacement. There have been a large number of NHS organisations, public buildings and domestic houses that have been found to contain RAAC over the last few years.

An investigation identified that the roof of Rockingham Wing possibly contained RAAC. In November 2023, the hospital took the decision to move some services out of the top floor of Rockingham Wing to enable an independent surveyor to carry out ‘intrusive’ inspections in areas of the roof that are carrying an additional load without disrupting patient care.

These inspections identified a number of RAAC panels which were in a ‘critical’ condition resulting in services being moved out of Rockingham Wing and into the main hospital building.

Maternity wards have been shifted around Rockingham Wing, but moving KGH’s step-down care from the Sir Thomas Moore Ward to Spinneyfields in Rushden has freed up space for postnatal beds.