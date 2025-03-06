Horrific details have been released of the killing of a sheep beheaded and butchered in what a farmer believes was a ‘ritual’ attack.

On Sunday (March 2), police launched an appeal for witnesses and information after a sheep was killed at a farm in Twywell.

New information has emerged with police saying the owner of the butchered sheep believes the attack to be part of a ritual killing.

The ewe, part of a flock, was beheaded with its main carcass removed between 7pm on Friday, February 28, and 4pm on Saturday, March 1, at a farm in High Street.

A spokesman issued an update on behalf of Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team who are investigating a series of incidents involving sheep.

They said: “In the area of Twywell, one sheep was beheaded in the field, butchered for its main carcass and the remains left in the field.

"The farmer believes this may be linked to a ritual rather than random attack on his flock, with only one ewe having been targeted and in the manner that it has been killed.

"This ewe was under medication and should it be consumed could make the consumer slightly poorly.

"It highlights the importance of purchasing your meat from a reputable butcher, farm shop, supplier or high street store to ensure the meat is fit for human consumption.”

The killing follows the theft of 156 nine-month-old Texel lambs near Daventry overnight between February 19 to 20.

A spokesman said: “156 sheep (were) stolen out of a field from an area off the A361 south of Daventry.

"It's believed that these sheep were taken overnight between February 19 to 20. To remove this quantity of sheep, if done at once, would require a large lorry, a lot of organising and knowledge too.”

Any information regarding the two incidents, or any illegal activity regarding rural crime can be reported to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000121504 to report the Twywell incident.

Dog owners have also been reminded to keep them on a lead when near livestock.

