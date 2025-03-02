Sheep killed at Northamptonshire farm 'unfit for human consumption' - warning from police as they appeal for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Mar 2025

Police from Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team are appealing for witnesses and information after a sheep was killed at a farm in Twywell, near Kettering.

The incident happened between 7pm on Friday, February 28 and 4pm on Saturday, March 1 when a sheep was killed at a farm in High Street.

A police spokesman said: “The sheep was on medication at the time of the offence and would therefore be unfit for human consumption.

"Anyone who eats it could become very ill as a result.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sheep was killed at a farm in Twywell, near Kettering

"Officers from the Rural Crime Team are therefore encouraging anyone buying meat in the area and surrounding towns and villages to check that it has been legally sourced before consuming it.”

They are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000121504 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

