'Honour of my life' for Labour's Rosie Wrighting as she becomes Kettering's first female MP
The Labour candidate overcame a huge Conservative majority of almost 17,000 to defeat Philip Hollobone, who had been the constituency’s representative in Parliament since 2005.
She achieved 18,009 votes – just under 4,000 more than Mr Hollobone – with Reform coming in at third and the Green Party coming fourth.
Ms Wrighting, 26, said: "It’s an honour to represent Kettering but also to be a voice for young people in Parliament, and also to be the first female MP for Kettering and maybe the youngest MP right now.”
The results were announced at about 6.30am this morning (Friday) after a long night at Kettering Conference Centre, and shortly after Labour also returned MPs in Corby through Lee Barron and Wellingborough through Gen Kitchen, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party winning nationally by a landslide.
Ms Wrighting said her first priority is to have a sleep before starting work in the House of Commons on Monday.
She said it was a dream come true and that it felt ‘amazing’.
She said: "It’s just the absolute honour of my life to represent Kettering, represent the place I was born and represent the place I know needs change.
"We are thrilled with the results in Kettering, in north Northamptonshire and across the country as right now there’s a Labour government.”
Ms Wrighting said she’s looking forward to working with a Labour government to get the KGH rebuild over the line and that she will push North Northamptonshire Council to fill in potholes.
She added: "From the beginning we have been fighting for every vote in Kettering.
"As the campaign has gone along it became clear to us how much people were looking for change.”
In a speech after being defeated Mr Hollobone wished Ms Wrighting well and thanked his campaign team.
Full results:
Conservative - 14,189
Labour - 18,009
Green - 7,004
Reform - 8,468
Independent - 1,057
Lib Dem - 1,357
SDP - 85
ADF - 62