‘Holiday Activities and Food’ funded school holiday clubs return to Northamptonshire this winter

Marcus Rashford - footballer and free school meals campaigner

With the Christmas holiday period fast approaching, parents have been urged to sign up to a programme of funded free holiday clubs in Northamptonshire.

The ‘Holiday Activities and Food’ (HAF) programme provides funded school holiday club places to take part in a wide variety of activities and sports - and get a free 'school' meal.

During the 2021 school summer holidays thousands of children and young people benefited from a programme of funded free holiday clubs in Northamptonshire.

Known as HAF Northants, Public Health Northamptonshire and North and West Northamptonshire Councils have commissioned county charity Northamptonshire Sport to deliver the programme, continuing their work during the summer.

The HAF programme is available to children across every local authority in England and aims to relieve the pressure some families experience during school holidays, in particular increased costs to cover childcare and food.

England and Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford campaigned successfully for free school meals during school holidays after an outcry nationally and a petition signed by more than one million people.

The holiday programme is targeted to support children and young people who have been most affected by the pandemic, offering a safe and supportive environment where they can learn, be active and eat well, as well as make new friends locally.

HAF Northants has provided consistent and easily accessible activities, with nourishing food. The holiday clubs are free of charge for young people who qualify for free school meals and those considered to be vulnerable.

To be eligible for funded places a child must be aged from five to 16-years-old and be in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

Each eligible child or young person will be able to access four days provision per week with each provider offering one meal during the session, 'enjoyable' activities - creative, enriching or physical, and friendly spaces to build relationships.

Spaces are available in Kettering, Burton Latimer, Rothwell Corby, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Oundle, Higham Ferrers, Cottingham and Wellingborough with a huge range of activities from BMX and skateboarding to crafts, soft play to football.