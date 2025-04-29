HMP Five Wells murder enquiry closed following investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the death of a serving prisoner at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough are no longer treating the case as murder following the final forensic post-mortem report.

Kevin Golby, 49, of Banbury in Oxfordshire, was found dead in his cell at the Category C prison on the morning of Tuesday, December 10.

Due to Mr Golby having been assaulted the previous day, Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, who has worked closely with the prison service to establish the full circumstances of his death.

The preliminary findings of the forensic postmortem were unable to ascertain a provisional cause of death, however further investigations have concluded that Mr Golby’s death was not linked to the assault.

Following the findings of the Home Office pathologist and a review of the evidential material, the murder enquiry has now been stood down and a 20-year-old serving prisoner arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Mr Golby’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the final forensic post-mortem report.

“Our decision has been explained to Mr Golby’s family. A file has been prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.”