Historic Wellingborough council buildings will be saved, as Reform leader halts sale of its estate

The leader of North Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that Swanspool House in Wellingborough will be overhauled and retained for use as staff offices.

There had been concerns that a large estate of North Northamptonshire Council buildings in the town might be surplus to requirements following the reorganisation of local government four years ago.

Last year the previous Conservative administration had announced that a swathe of council buildings would be vacated and sold off – including Swanspool House and the Tithe Barn.

But it has now been confirmed by Reform leader Martin Griffiths – who formerly headed-up Wellingborough Council – that its town centre buildings including Swanspool House, Croyland Hall, Croyland Abbey, the historic Tithe Barn will not, in fact, be sold off.

NNC says its Wellingborough council buildings will not be sold off. Image: NW

Cllr Griffiths said that having council staff in the heart of the town centre will bring additional footfall and help local businesses.

Some buildings that had been operating at less than capacity as home working has become the norm.

Cllr Griffiths told this newspaper: “As part of the complete review of our whole estate, that will see investment in our Kettering offices, I have asked for our corporate management team to explore all options for the future use of Swanspool House , Croyland Hall , Croyland Abbey, the Tithe Barn – an ancient scheduled monument – and the nearby Tithe Barn offices.

“I can today confirm that under my leadership Swanspool House, gifted to the people of Wellingborough, will not be sold or disposed of.

"The building can, and should be, brought up to a more than acceptable standard and will house office staff from one of the core service areas that the council provides.

“Croyland Hall and Abbey are also iconic buildings that can also be converted in a cost effective way to provide office space for North Northamptonshire staff.

“Having council staff in the town centre will bring additional footfall to our town and will help local businesses in these very challenging times.”