Higham Ferrers woman takes on challenge of swimming distance of English Channel in aid of Macmillan

A woman from Higham Ferrers has taken on the task of swimming the same distance as the English Channel as part of Macmillan’s ‘Swim It’ campaign.

Kerry Groom was diagnosed with cancer in February 2023 and got the all clear in August, having fought the condition with help from Macmillan as well as the dedicated staff at Kettering General Hospital, who she called ‘absolutely amazing.’

On a holiday in Greece she was inspired by her daughter to do something to give back to a charity that supported her family through tough times, and so her journey to swim 21 miles in two months began on June 1.

Kerry said: “When I first signed up for it I thought ‘oh my god what have I done?’.

Kerry is raising funds for Macmillan by swimming the length of the English Channel at Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough

“My granddaughter was born during the Christmas before I was diagnosed in February, and as far as I was concerned I wasn’t going anywhere, because I’ve had my first grandchild and I intend to see her graduate from university and walk down the aisle.

"This is my way of giving back.”

She added: “One of the incentives on the Macmillan page is that the first 40 people who have raised £750 will get a Macmillan swimming challenge towel, and I want that towel, so that when I go back to Greece in the summer and see all the people that I saw when I started, I can reserve my sunbed with my Macmillan towel.”

When the fundraiser went live at the beginning of June Kerry set the initial goal of £200 and has had to up it multiple times. Currently, she has achieved her £800 target and is hoping to raise as much as possible.

Her husband Frank added: "You get a bit down with what goes on in the country and the world, but when you get down to it, people are good and helpful towards others and pretty supportive.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the UK’s biggest cancer charities, supporting those living with cancer, and giving valuable advice and resources to families affected by it.

To contribute to its aim, Kerry’s plan is to complete 30 lengths of the pool at Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough at a time, ensuring it is completed by the end of July.