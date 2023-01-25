Higham Ferrers man attempting to complete gruelling exercise every day in 2023 in support of breast cancer charity
He’s planning on visiting 12 British landmarks over the course of the year
A man from Higham Ferrers has taken up the monumental challenge of completing 10,000m on a Ski Erg and indoor rower every day for 365 days to help raise money for a breast cancer charity.
Darren Johnson, a 45-year-old endurance coach from Higham Ferrers, is undertaking the hefty challenge to generate awareness for Breast Cancer Now.
He began the feat on January 1 with the hope of seeing it through to completion in time for next year.
Darren said: “It’s important for me to raise awareness. You don’t expect it [cancer] to happen to you or people in your family.”
The task is also a personal triumph for him, as he added: “I like to do stuff for charity, it helps me mentally.”
Alternating between two pieces of gym equipment, one designed to simulate rowing and the other skiing, Darren is making sure to work plenty of muscles by switching between the two on different days to avoid excessive fatigue and offer some diversity in the exercises.
He is also planning to complete the challenge in a range of different locations.
The first stop on the proposed tour is Wembley Stadium this Friday, with the intention of travelling to other British landmarks like Stonehenge, Big Ben and the Angel of the North.
The issue of breast cancer is one that is close to Darren’s heart, with several people close to him having fought the disease.
Breast Cancer Now was selected as the charity because of this very reason.
Proceeds will go to assisting the fight against an illness that, according to the World Health Organisation, caused 685,000 deaths globally in 2020.
The charity supports those who are living with breast cancer by working alongside hospitals to improve care, undertaking ‘world-class’ research, and helping people recognise the symptoms.
Breast cancer is the world’s most prevalent cancer, but treatment can be highly effective if caught at an early stage.
Anyone who would like to support Darren with his charity efforts can do so by visiting his fundraising page here.