Pair to take on four marathons in one day

Unit Fitness coach Darren Johnson, 44, and member Joe Staden, 33, will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation this Saturday (September 10).

The pair are completing 42km on a fixed cross-country skiing machine and exercise bike and then a 42km run to ShireFit gym in Wellingborough followed by 42km on a rowing machine to finish.

The fundraising target is £2,000, and they are just over halfway there so far with the four marathons taking place this Saturday.

Darren Johnson and Joe Staden are raising money for the British Heart Foundation

To donate to this worthy cause and support the two fundraisers, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deejayandjoe where you can help both reach their £2,000 target.