Pair to take on four marathons in one day
A gruelling four marathons in one day challenge is set to be undertaken by two men in Rushden.
Unit Fitness coach Darren Johnson, 44, and member Joe Staden, 33, will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation this Saturday (September 10).
The pair are completing 42km on a fixed cross-country skiing machine and exercise bike and then a 42km run to ShireFit gym in Wellingborough followed by 42km on a rowing machine to finish.
The fundraising target is £2,000, and they are just over halfway there so far with the four marathons taking place this Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Warmington and Wellingborough
-
2
Woman and child die after car found submerged in pond near Northamptonshire border
-
3
Depraved Corby murderer Adam Stein back behind bars as Collette Gallacher's family ask ‘how many chances is he going to get?’
-
4
Motorcyclist dies in fatal road traffic collision with ambulance in Northamptonshire
-
5
Man 'seriously assaulted' in late night attack at Kettering bar
To donate to this worthy cause and support the two fundraisers, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deejayandjoe where you can help both reach their £2,000 target.
The challenge begins at Unit Fitness gym in Rushden where the pair will be complete their first two marathons before running the marathon distance to ShireFit gym and then completing the rowing challenge there as well.