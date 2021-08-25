Higham Ferrers big bargain hunt kicks off weekend of art, music, gardening and 1940s fun

There promises to be something for everyone at a Higham Ferrers big Bank Holiday extravaganza as five events have been squeezed into one weekend packed with entertainment.

Kicking off on the Saturday with a town-wide garage sale, visitors will also be able feast their eyes, minds and stomachs at an art exhibition open for the whole of the Big Bank Holiday Weekend.

On the Sunday a charity open gardens event will be held, where guests get a glimpse over the fences of Higham's hidden gardens, with money raised going to help spruce up the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An art exhibition takes place in St Mary's Church all weekend

And on Monday an 1940s-style refreshment truck will be offering a selection of tasty treats using wartime inspired recipes.

Rev Michelle Dalliston, whose St Mary's Church will be hosting part of the weekend's activities, said: "This coming weekend is a Big Bank Holiday Weekend with an art exhibition 'Covid Creations' in the church from Friday evening through to Bank Holiday Monday with local artists showcasing pieces they made during lockdown or as a result of the experience of the last year and a half.

"Along with an organ recital on Saturday morning, the annual garage sale across the town will be a treat for bargain hunters with bric-a-brac for sale including in the churchyard.

"On Sunday there's a 'Hidden Garden' open afternoon and all the way through the weekend, refreshments are being served in the Bede House - coffee and cakes, cream teas and on Monday served from a NAAFI Van with a 1940s theme."

Higham Ferrers BIG Bank Holiday Weekend promises something for everyone

The second Big Weekend event starts on Saturday, August 28, when people can pay a pound for a map to discover the locations of the garages selling their second hand goodies. Maps are on sale from the Market Square from 9am to 1pm.

It's free entry from Saturday to Monday to the three-day exhibition in St Mary's Church showing work by local artists plus community stories.

On Sunday, August 29, the Higham Hidden Gardens annual open garden event takes place later than usual offering guests, old and new, a fresh perspective. Tickets showing the location of the participating plots will be on sale from the Market Square from 12 noon on the day at £4 per person as under 16s go free.

All proceeds from the open gardens will go towards summer and winter flower displays in the flower troughs around the town.

Ria Jefferies and her NAAFI van will be serving refreshments on Bank Holiday Monday

Adding a hint of nostalgia to the Bank Holiday is the 1940s NAAFI van.

After being out of action for almost two years, the team at Ria's Rosy Lee catering will return serving refreshments outside St Mary's Church Higham Ferrers to accompany the Covid memories art exhibition.

On the menu will be a selection of sweet and savoury foods made using wartime recipes, and a replica of NAAFI tea and ration coffee will be served.

Ria and her team will be dressed in 1940s fashion with visitors being treated to music from the time.

Higham Ferrers big bargain hunt kicks off weekend of art, music, gardening and 40's fun

Ria Jefferies said: "I am thrilled to be back out serving customers. This past year has offered us a chance to rest and refresh. Just being able to have chats with loyal returning customers or meeting new faces leaves me feeling so much more positive. Simply talking to people provides such intellectual stimulation and mental uplift.

"We have been able to research and try out some new recipes in lockdown, and I am looking forward to seeing how these are received by the public.

"As well as the art exhibition allow time to learn a bit about the NAAFI, take in the history of the church, relax in the beautiful gardens, and maybe see if you can spot the resident peregrines in the clock tower."