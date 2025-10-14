High street name to open new store at Kettering retail park

A leading health and beauty retailer will soon open a new store in Kettering.

Superdrug is moving in to the unit between Next and Pets at Home on the Kettering Retail Park in Carina Road.

Although the exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, the company has said the store will be opening ‘at the end of October’.

The unit was most recently occupied by Argos, which closed in November 2023.

There is already a Superdrug in Kettering, in High Street, and it is not yet known if this shop will remain open once the out-of-town branch opens.

Other nearby Superdrug stores include Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Rushden Lakes.