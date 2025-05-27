The heroic actions of two Northamptonshire Police officers have been recognised after they pulled a driver from a burning car following a crash at a petrol station.

PC Anna O’Donoghue and PC Callum Simpson risked their own safety to save the life of the motorist as his car was engulfed in flames after hitting a petrol pump.

Now the Northamptonshire Police Federation members have been nominated for a national Police Bravery Award and will attend a reception in Downing Street this July before an official ceremony.

Anna said: “I’m honoured to be nominated, but it doesn’t feel like I was being really brave, it felt like I was doing my job.

PC Anna O’Donoghue and PC Callum Simpson receiving their award at this year's Northamptonshire Police Federation’s Recognition of Bravery and Excellence in Policing Awards

“I’m excited and really looking forward to the reception and the awards. I’m sure it will be a fabulous day.”

Callum added: “I’m really grateful for the nomination, and it will be an experience to go to Downing Street and to the awards ceremony.

“But it’s one of those weird things where I hate this sort of attention. We were just doing our jobs and don’t expect anything like this.”

The BP garage on the A45 (westbound) near Wellingborough/Google

The incident happened at around 2am on December 3, 2023 when Anna and Callum came across a car that had crashed into a fuel pump at the BP petrol station on the A45 westbound in Wellingborough between Rushden and Wellingborough.

The driver’s Renault Clio entered the filling station forecourt and collided with the pump. When the officers arrived the car was already on fire, and an injured passenger was trying to get the driver out.

Both officers ran towards the burning vehicle and managed to drag the driver out of the car and up the slip-road to safety.

The car was then engulfed in flames, which resulted in a series of explosions – a 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Callum said: “It happened so quickly. You think of what you see in the movies, of the whole petrol station just going up and exploding.

“Thankfully, we were able to get the driver far enough away, that was when the car started to pop and explode and the tyres were going.”

Anna added: “It was a scary incident. Cars were still coming past really fast as we were on the road, trying to drag him as far away as possible from the fire.

“The man’s face was all cut up and I wasn’t sure if he was still alive. I just remember thinking that we have to save this man’s life.”

The pair were recently recognised at this year’s Northamptonshire Police Federation’s Recognition of Bravery and Excellence in Policing Awards.

Northamptonshire Police Federation chairman Sam Dobbs said: “Callum and Anna displayed incredible bravery to pull the driver from the burning vehicle. They instinctively ran towards danger to help the people who needed their assistance, putting their own lives at risk.

“There is no doubt in my mind that their quick thinking and heroic actions saved the driver’s life. We couldn’t be prouder of them.

“They are thoroughly deserving of their nomination and wish them all the best at this year’s event.”