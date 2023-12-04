Man seriously injured after car collides with petrol pump and sets alight at A45 services near Wellingborough

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (December 3)

A motorist was seriously injured when his car crashed into a petrol pump and burst into flames on Sunday morning (December 3).

The incident took place at the BP petrol station on the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough when the driver’s Renault Clio entered the filling station forecourt and collided with the pump.

As a result of the collision the pump set alight – a 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The A45 BP garage westbound near Wellingborough and Little Irchester/Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a serious road traffic collision which happened at the BP garage off the A45 westbound carriageway in Higham Road, Wellingborough.

“The incident happened just after 2am on Sunday, December 3, when the driver of a red Renault Clio entered the forecourt, and for reasons unknown, collided with a petrol pump which set alight as a result.

“As a result of the collision, the driver – a 38-year-old man - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

One witness who passed the scene on their way to Northampton said they had seen the incident as they drove past and it ‘looked awful’.

Attending the scene were firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS)

An NFRS spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a collision at a petrol forecourt on the A45, near to Irchester and Wellingborough, at just after 2am yesterday (Sunday December 3).

“On arrival, crews discovered a car that was well alight on the forecourt having collided with a post. Northamptonshire Police were already on the scene and had removed two people from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the Fire Service.

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to bring the flames under control, and just after 2.30am the fire had been extinguished, with the crews continuing to dampen down the vehicle.

“The two men in the vehicle were left in the care of paramedics. Crews from Wellingborough and Rushden had returned to their respective stations by 3.30am, and the scene was left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police."