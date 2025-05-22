Sixth form students at Corby’s Lodge Park Academy have taken part in a pioneering sign-up session led by children’s cancer charity Bemorefab.

Bemorefab was founded by the Bark family after daughter, Florence, now eight, was diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2022.

With a groundswell of support from the community almost £700,000 was raised for treatment – her life was saved by stem cells from cord blood transplant.

The charity has joined forces with the Anthony Nolan Trust to bring their ‘Hero Project’ to schools in their home town of Corby, to Northamptonshire and beyond.

Launching the initiative for 16 to 18-year-olds at Lodge Park Academy, Andy Bark, Florence’s dad, said: “This is the first event working with the Anthony Nolan Trust Hero Project.

"We are feeling really positive. It’s the simplicity of being able to save a life through a simple act – it’s just three swabs around your mouth and you’re on the register.

"We’re also myth busting. Some people think it’s a transplant but for 90 per cent of people who are called up it’s like a blood donation.”

Andy went into Lodge Park Academy to deliver a 45-minute educational session to all the sixth form students about the various ways people can help for blood, bone marrow and organ donation –part of the curriculum.

Pupils are shown a video of Florence explaining how donations are made and the sessions will be delivered by Andy and others directly affected by Florence’s experience.

Even though anyone above the age of 16 can sign up straight away, the pupils were invited back to a mouth swab session, with more than half of the cohort willing to help.

The swabs are securely sent off for DNA analysis to wait for a match with a patient. The costs of the scheme are covered by the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Student Niamh Cowie, 17, said: “If you were in the position, you wouldn’t think twice about receiving a donation, so you shouldn’t think twice about donating. It’s all about empathy.

"I follow Florence on Instagram – she’s so great. I’m 100 per cent proud to sign up. It’s so simple and it's been made so easy.”

Currently only 20 per cent of the people on the Anthony Nolan Trust bone marrow register are male meaning men are more likely to be matched with a potential donor than women.

Kyeden Scott-Wright, 17, wanted to take part in the ‘Hero Project’ to help.

He said: “I thought if I can make someone’s life be better, why not? I’m not selfish. If I was in a similar position, I would want someone to help me.”

Andy would like schools in the area to get in touch so they can carry out sessions for pupils. He is also hoping to get sports teams to take up the free sessions.

People aged from 16 to 30 have the ‘best’ restorative blood cells with the most potent being from 16 to 21-year-olds.

He said: “Florence’s donation didn’t just save her life but it saved all our lives as a family.

“Too many people are still waiting for stem cell, blood, or organ donations — and many lives are lost simply because there aren’t enough donors. That needs to change. “By raising awareness and offering real opportunities to join the stem cell register, we’re helping the next generation understand that they can be the cure. “We’re so proud to be part of this vital work — and this is just the beginning.”

If you work in a secondary school, or if you’d like your child’s school to get involved contact Bemorefab by emailing [email protected].