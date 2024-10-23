'One of the greatest nights of our entire lives' as Corby’s Florence Bark receives her Pride of Britain Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A little girl from Corby who has captured the hearts of the nation received the Child of Courage award at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night (October 21).

Eight-year-old Florence Bark took to the stage on Monday evening as she received her Child of Courage award and also received the surprise that thousands of pounds has been raised for Bemorefab children's cancer charity.

A fundraiser, hosted on GoFundMe, was held in secret from Florence which was then revealed to her on the night.

It’s raised £26,613 for the Bemorefab charity, £20,000 more than the target set on the page.

Florence’s dad, Andy Bark, said in a Facebook post: “Well...that has to be one of the greatest nights of our entire lives. I don't really even know how to describe it.

“Florrie, our darling girl, was just incredible. She enjoyed every single second and absolutely owned that stage. She was just amazing, as she always is. We lost track completely of how many people came to tell us how much they loved her.

“Freddie screamed louder than everyone in the room watching his little sister up there, he couldn't have been prouder of her, but we couldn't be prouder of them both.

“The guests in attendance at the awards were all just so lovely, taking so much time to make us all feel so special.

“To call it an emotional might be downplaying it considerably but you cannot help but be completely inspired watching all of the other winners collect their awards and seeing their stories. We have met some of the most truly amazing people.

“An experience like no other. Thank you The Pride of Britain Awards. They raised an insane amount of money to help Bemorefab children's cancer charity. Truly, truly remarkable. It is going to help us help so many. Still in such shock.”

The Pride of Britain Awards were held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel and will be shown on the television on Thursday (October 24) on ITV.

If you would like to donate to the Bemorefab children's cancer charity GoFundMe page, you can do so here.