Heritage Open Days this month to give visitors a 'unique perspective' on ongoing repairs of Cornerstone roof in Kettering

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is taking part in the national ‘Heritage Open Days’ scheme with events planned at Cornerstone in Kettering and Corby Heritage Centre.

On Friday, September 19, NNC is promising a unique look at the long-ongoing work, with a live demonstration by workers, and the opportunity for the public to try slate dressing and learn more about the restoration work.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “North Northamptonshire has a rich heritage, with some beautiful and interesting architecture.

"Events like the national Heritage Open Days help shine a light on these hidden gems - showing residents a unique perspective on buildings that they may walk past on a daily basis. “This year, we have taken advantage of work taking place at Cornerstone to offer residents an up and close view of the stunning library roof which is currently undergoing a huge renovation project. “Alongside this, the team at the Corby Heritage Centre have two days of activities planned which will showcase Corby’s fascinating history. “I would encourage everyone to get involved and learn more about our fascinating local history.”

Guided scaffolding tours of Cornerstone in Sheep Street, Kettering will a rare rooftop view of the works, running at 10am, midday, 2pm and 4pm.

A virtual tour and project film will be shown on the Cornerstone balcony throughout the day. The Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society will also be on site, sharing stories of the village’s slate heritage and the lost Tudor Palace.

In Corby, people will be given the chance to attend a film screening in collaboration with The Northamptonshire Film Archive, showcasing how architecture has evolved from Roman times to the present day at the Corby Heritage Centre on September 18.

Then, on Friday, September 19, a walking tour of Corby town centre will be led by heritage officer Billy Dalziel from the Corby Cube at 10.45am. The council says the tour will focus on ‘the town’s architectural transformation, particularly its Brutalist elements, and the influence of the Steel Works.’

Heritage Open Days is ‘England’s largest festival of history and culture’, where each September free events are put on to celebrate the country’s history over a ten-day period.

The guided scaffolding tours of Cornerstone in Kettering are limited to 10 people per session and tickets can be booked by emailing [email protected].

More information about events happening in Northamptonshire for Heritage Open Days 2025 can be found here.