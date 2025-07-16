Picture special of £6.8m Kettering Library Cornerstone roof project - we look under the huge temporary tent

By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Jul 2025, 07:09 BST
Works on a major £6.8m project to replace the Grade II-listed roof have taken a step forward after the installation of the scaffolding and temporary tent to cover the building.

Now the tent and scaffolding has been installed on the library section of the building, the old slates are starting to be removed alongside the installation of scaffolding on the Alfred East Art Gallery side of the building.

Re-roofing with a mixture of coverings, including a bespoke order of Collyweston stone, will take up to 10 months. Scaffolding will remain in place around the building until June 2026.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for communities, said: “Anyone who has been in Kettering recently will see the tremendous progress that is being made on site and the large tent that has been installed over the building.

“Now the scaffolding and tent is up on site, work is starting under the tent on removing the old slates and the project continues to move forward at pace.

“Although work is taking place on site, the library continues to be open in the upper floor of the modern extension offering a full range of services and group activities.”

For further details go to https://cornerstone-kettering.co.uk/.

