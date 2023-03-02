News you can trust since 1897
Here's where you can find the locations of defibrillators in Rushden

Locations include converted phone boxes to sports clubs

By William Carter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:05pm

Rushden has plenty of defibrillators, and the town council has issued an update as to their whereabouts, ensuring that they are available for public use in times of crisis.

The defibrillators that have been installed by Rushden Town Council are as follows:

Spencer Park Pavillion – NN10 6UL

Defibrillators have been installed in unused local phone boxes
Jubilee Park Pavillion – NN10 0UD

Haddon Close – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 9HZ

Upper Queen Street – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 0BS

Other defibrillators in Rushden can be found at:

Rushden & Higham Rugby Club – NN10 0SA

The Athletic Club, Newton Road – NN10 0HF

Salvation Army, Church Street – NN10 9YT

Waitrose – NN10 6AR

Asda – NN10 6AA

East Northants First Responders recently installed defibrillators in Woodford, Stanwick, Ringstead, and Islip, increasing coverage in North Northamptonshire.

The devices help restore a normal heartbeat after cardiac arrest, and can drastically improve survival rates when used.

