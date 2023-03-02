Rushden has plenty of defibrillators, and the town council has issued an update as to their whereabouts, ensuring that they are available for public use in times of crisis.

The defibrillators that have been installed by Rushden Town Council are as follows:

Spencer Park Pavillion – NN10 6UL

Defibrillators have been installed in unused local phone boxes

Jubilee Park Pavillion – NN10 0UD

Haddon Close – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 9HZ

Upper Queen Street – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 0BS

Other defibrillators in Rushden can be found at:

Rushden & Higham Rugby Club – NN10 0SA

The Athletic Club, Newton Road – NN10 0HF

Salvation Army, Church Street – NN10 9YT

Waitrose – NN10 6AR

Asda – NN10 6AA

East Northants First Responders recently installed defibrillators in Woodford, Stanwick, Ringstead, and Islip, increasing coverage in North Northamptonshire.

