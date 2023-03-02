Here's where you can find the locations of defibrillators in Rushden
Locations include converted phone boxes to sports clubs
Rushden has plenty of defibrillators, and the town council has issued an update as to their whereabouts, ensuring that they are available for public use in times of crisis.
The defibrillators that have been installed by Rushden Town Council are as follows:
Spencer Park Pavillion – NN10 6UL
Jubilee Park Pavillion – NN10 0UD
Haddon Close – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 9HZ
Upper Queen Street – Inside a recycled BT telephone kiosk – NN10 0BS
Other defibrillators in Rushden can be found at:
Rushden & Higham Rugby Club – NN10 0SA
The Athletic Club, Newton Road – NN10 0HF
Salvation Army, Church Street – NN10 9YT
Waitrose – NN10 6AR
Asda – NN10 6AA
East Northants First Responders recently installed defibrillators in Woodford, Stanwick, Ringstead, and Islip, increasing coverage in North Northamptonshire.
The devices help restore a normal heartbeat after cardiac arrest, and can drastically improve survival rates when used.